REMINDER: Helicopter drills at 2 West Seattle playfields this week

In case you missed our report Thursday night – here’s a reminder that Seattle Fire plans drills each of the next four afternoons to test landing a medical-airlift helicopter at local playfields to practice patient transfers that might occasionally be needed because of “extreme circumstances” during peak travel times. SFD is NOT inviting spectators but has been circulating notices so people nearby aren’t startled. The times are 2-3 pm each day at these locations:

June 8: Alki Playfield – 5817 SW Lander St.

June 9: Walt Hundley Playfield – 6920 34th Ave. SW

June 10: Alki Playfield – 5817 SW Lander St.

June 11: Walt Hundley Playfield – 6920 34th Ave. SW

SFD also has the details here. You can read more about the airlift service here.