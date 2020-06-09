PROTESTS: Rally, march, bike ride coming up

Thanks to Nancy for the photo of the “small but mighty” gathering at Delridge Playfield during “Take a Knee for Justice” around this time last night. For those looking to show their opposition to racism and support for justice and equity, here are three upcoming events:

WEDNESDAY: At noon tomorrow, a family rally is planned outside Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), “to proclaim that Black Lives Matter.” You’re asked to wear masks and spread out along the sidewalk.

Also tomorrow, White Center’s Community March for Black Lives is planned, starting at Greenbridge Plaza:

People of White Center, we stand together in solidarity to fight for justice for our black brothers and sisters. -We will gather at Greenbridge Plaza at 4 pm

-Hear from community members and leaders

-Begin Peaceful March toward 16th Avenue at 5 pm . Please bring your face mask.

The plaza is on 8th SW just south of SW Roxbury.

SATURDAY: The organizers of last weekend’s Peace Peloton ride from Alki have organized another ride – not in West Seattle but not far:

2nd PEACE PELOTON demonstration and bike ride to support black-owned businesses

Saturday, June 13, 2020 Starting point is Tougo Coffee at Yesler Terrace. Riders gather from 10:00 am onward. Ride starts at 12 Noon and ends at Ezell’s Chicken/Garfield Playfield. Additional details and route map are in this link.

Anything else ahead? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!