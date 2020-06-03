PROTESTS: Highland Park today, Admiral & Junction Saturday

(WSB photos)

Local anti-racism advocates gathered at 16th/Holden this afternoon for West Seattle’s latest peaceful protest in solidarity with what’s happening coast to coast.

As was the case Tuesday in The Junction, participants spanned a wide age range.

Organizers chose the location for visibility, since Holden is now a major detour route because of the West Seattle Bridge closure.

This group chose not to announce their demonstration publicly in advance. But for those who want to join an organized event, we have heard directly from organizers of two on Saturday afternoon (June 6th): One is a march from Admiral (we’re awaiting the time), gathering at Anytime Fitness (California/College) to join up with the previously announced 2 pm gathering in The Junction at California/Alaska.

*