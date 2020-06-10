PROTESTS: ‘Community March for Black Lives’ fills White Center streets, with Chief Sealth IHS youth joining in

A community-organized March for Black Lives took to the streets in White Center late today, starting with a rally at Greenbridge Plaza, then marching to the business district for a second rally, and then back to Greenbridge via Roxbury. For more photos, see our report on partner site White Center Now. Among the participants, a group that marched from Chief Sealth International High School – we stopped by while they were gathering:

WHAT’S NEXT: Still awaiting word on whether any West Seattle events are planned in conjunction with Friday’s general strike. We have heard from an organizer calling for a 2 pm Sunday (June 14th) march from High Point Community Center.