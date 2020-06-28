PHOTOS: West Seattle Pride mini-march, hundreds strong

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Hundreds of people of all ages commemorated Pride Sunday in West Seattle with a “mini-march” along a few blocks of California SW in Morgan Junction this afternoon. Some brought flags and banners, big and small:

As announced by organizers Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan, who just took over Morgan Junction’s Youngstown Coffee, there was a special focus, “honoring and remembering Black and Indigenous Trans/Queer Lives, the creators of Pride”:

As they also noted in the announcement, “the first Pride was a protest, not a parade” – a reminder of the Stonewall uprising that began with a police raid in New York, 51 years ago today.

Though there have been major victories for LGBTQ rights, from marriage equality to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, today also carried the reminder “there is so much work to do.”

Whether marching or not, supporters were invited to help with that work by donating to the Ingersoll Gender Center.