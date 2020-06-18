PHOTOS: Highland Park Elementary’s curbside celebration for 5th graders

(WSB photos)

Highland Park Elementary said goodbye to its 5th-graders tonight with a sendoff like no other. Not only did it have bananas, it also had a snake …

That’s Milo the snake, in attendance because the students wanted to see him. The ceremony was both drive-up and walk-up:

The future middle-schoolers each got a bag containing crafts, some reading, and their diploma.

And if all that wasn’t exciting enough on this sunny evening outside the school …

… they even had live music!

That’s Sundae + Mr. Goessl, with a “Curbside Concert.” Congratulations to the Mustangs!