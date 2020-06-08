West Seattle, Washington

OPEN AGAIN: Fitness Together-West Seattle

June 8, 2020 10:07 am
Continuing to announce business reopenings: The “modified Phase 1” approval includes indoor one-on-one fitness instruction. So longtime WSB sponsor Fitness Together-West Seattle is open again for personal training, starting today. Owner Bonnie Katz Sailors tells WSB, “We have safety protocols in place for in-person training and we are still offering virtual training for those who prefer that.” The FT studio is in The Junction, at 4546 California SW.

No Replies to "OPEN AGAIN: Fitness Together-West Seattle"

