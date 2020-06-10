ONLINE TONIGHT: Writing circle, presented by West Seattle libraries

Libraries haven’t reopened yet, but the Seattle Public Library‘s local branches are presenting this tonight, and you’re invited – just be sure to sign up ASAP!

Virtual Writing Circle with Hugo House: Seattle Writes

Wednesday June 10, 6-7:30 pm

Drop into a virtual writing circle, hosted by author Jeanine Walker, for writing exercises, motivation, and ways to connect with other writers. Registration required.

In this group, we’ll focus on generative writing through poetry prompts. The session will begin with introductions and a short warm-up, after which we’ll read two separate poems and write in response to those. At times writers will be invited to create community through sharing words or ideas with other writers in small groups. Attendees will leave the class with 2-3 new drafts of poems. Designed for all writers, this group supports poets as well those working in other genres, as the skills practiced in poetry can be thought of as “cross-training” for memoir and fiction, too.

Library events and programs are free and everyone is welcome. Have a laptop or pen and paper — and be ready to write!

To receive the link for this event, please click here and select the red date you want to attend. Phone registration also available at 206-322-7030.