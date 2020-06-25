NEED FOOD? New Little Free Pantry in Admiral – accepting donations, too!

(Natalia, Helena, and Lara Frazier, after filling the new Little Free Pantry for the first time)

The announcement and photo are from Jeana Frazier:

New Little Free Pantry at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church Please spread the word about one of the newest “little free pantries” in the West Seattle area! Located outside the office at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave. SW (next to the West Seattle High School parking lot), this pantry is available for all members of the neighborhood to “take what you need or give what you can.” Church attendees will be stocking the pantry on a regular basis, but members of the public are encouraged to donate non-perishable food, personal-care items, paper goods, and so on. Little free pantries are a no-barrier access point for food. They aren’t intended to replace food banks, but rather to work alongside them, getting food to neighbors who may be skipping a meal. It is our hope that the neighborhood will embrace the little free pantry at St. John’s Church and help to reduce food insecurity (made worse by Covid-19 and the recent economic downturn).

Want to put up a LFP? See this WSB story from last month.