NEED FOOD? Free summer meals for kids and teens at 2 West Seattle parks

United Way of King County is offering free meals to kids and teens at two local parks this summer – weekdays, noon-4 pm at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale) starting today, 10 am-noon at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton) starting next Monday, July 6th. The announcement notes:

Kids and teens can pick up a free meal for the day, or a parent can come and say that they’re picking up a meal for however many children that they have. Social distancing will be practiced at both of our sites as well!