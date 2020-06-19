Longtime Seattle Police Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis reassigned

Longtime Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis is leaving, reassigned to headquarters. We just received his announcement:

To our West Seattle community,

Our nation has been obviously challenged this year. The Covid-19 virus and its accompanying prevention protocols took us all by storm and has changed our daily interactions with one another. Also, we are struggling with a multitude of civil unrest incidents sparked by the killing/death of George Floyd.

In dealing with both monumental issues, I’ve seen the very best in a great many people. With Covid-19, I’ve witnessed neighbors helping neighbors accompanied with a great partnership effort with police and Seattle Fire, and with the recent protests and marches, I’ve seen a great many communities accompanied by law enforcement, peacefully marching, partnering for a common peaceful goal.

That said, I must give credit where credit is due. Our West Seattle communities, including South Park, have stepped up greatly and displayed front and center what it looks and feels like when a community and their officers take serious ownership of one another, and for that I am truly grateful.

The outpouring of support and outreach by our community to your officers during these times is heartfelt and a testament to the trust and partnership that you have with your officers.

I’ve had the pleasure to work with and for you for several years and I couldn’t be more proud and honored for that privilege. That said, regretfully I must inform you that I will be reassigned to Police Headquarters at the end of June, completing a 5-year tour of duty as your precinct commander. I want to thank our West Seattle community for hanging in there with us as we try to provide the very best in responsive police services. Again, Thank You for your unwavering support, friendship and partnership!

Sincerely,

Captain Pierre Davis

Commander, Southwest Precinct