JUNETEENTH: ILWU Local 19’s march, and what’s ahead in West Seattle

(WSB photos/video)

Juneteenth arrives this year after weeks of demonstrations against racism and for justice and equity, and the day began in the shadow of the West Seattle Bridge, with a march – hundreds strong – from the ILWU Local 19 hall, headed to Terminal 46 and then to the Corrections Department Day Center, planning rallies at both stops. Here’s our video of the march’s start:

Motorcycles led the way as the march headed north on East Marginal, first on the frontage road and then to the open road:

The longshore workers’ union also stopped work up and down the West Coast during the day shift today in observance of Juneteenth, as noted in our preview.

WHAT’S AHEAD IN WEST SEATTLE: Both of these are open to all:

Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW), noon – Along 35th, kneeling for 9 minutes as “Providence Elder Place West, a PACE program (Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly), located on-site at The Mount, is joining the national PACE organization for a time of reflection and awareness building of racism as a public health crisis.” (Just this week, the King County Board of Health officially declared it to be one.)

Delridge/Oregon overpass, 5:30 pm – A #SayTheirNames vigil, as previewed here.