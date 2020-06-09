It’s back: Noctiluca bloom turns water orange-red off West Seattle

Thanks to Lura (who sent the photo above) and Peter for the tips – the seasonal bloom of Noctiluca is back. Our archives have sightings going back a decade; the state Ecology Department says sightings were reported as far back as the mid-1940s. Sometimes (like last year) it’s been seen by mid-May, sometimes not until mid-July, sometimes not at all. The state has a simple explanation here – it’s NOT toxic, and it’s NOT a spill, though it’s also NOT a good thing – and more research details here.