HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: Bridge Task Force, seawall Q&A, tube-tunnel talk, graduations, free food

As we’ve been previewing these past few days, there’s a LOT going on today. Quick reminders:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Online meeting, 1 pm-2:30 pm. Our preview has the link you can use to watch. ADDED: Here’s today’s agenda, thanks to a CTF member.

FREE FOOD: 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline in South Park – drive up or walk up. Here’s our preview.

SEAWALL MEETING: 4 pm online, Seattle Parks and the Army Corps of Engineers will present an update on the about-to-start Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook seawall replacemnt.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS DRIVE-UP GRADUATION: 5 pm outside the school (4100 SW Genesee).

‘IMMERSED TUBE’ TUNNEL: Retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad invites all to his online presentation about the “immersed tube” tunnel he suggests could replace the West Seattle Bridge. 7:30 pm – our preview has details on watching/participating.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS GRADUATION: 8:30 pm on YouTube/cable – here’s how to watch.