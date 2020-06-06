HAPPENING TODAY: Bike ride, marches, protest as West Seattle fights for justice, against racism

In the past week, we’ve covered seven peaceful protests in West Seattle, as people here join the call for a more just, equitable country, Today, there are more:

BICYCLE RIDE: Leaving from Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) at noon:

Rain or shine; more info here.

JUNCTION PROTEST, AND 2 WAYS TO MARCH TO IT: One group is gathering by Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) at 12:30 pm to walk/march to the 2 pm protest, and another group is gathering at Anytime Fitness (California & College) at 12:30 pm to do the same thing. Or, you can go directly to California/Alaska to participate at 2 pm. The Junction protest is organized by local students:

All organizers remind those who choose to participate – wear your face covering and bring your hand sanitizer! Any other events today or beyond (our ongoing list also has a Monday protest), please let us know!