HAPPENING ONLINE: Bidding begins for Fauntleroy Children’s Center auction

In these past few pandemic months, many local school fundraisers have gone online, since their usual in-person events couldn’t be held. The season’s not over yet – here’s an invitation from supporters of the nonprofit Fauntleroy Children’s Center:

The Fauntleroy Children’s Center 33rd Annual Auction is going on now online! Now until midnight on Sunday, June 14th we are excited to extend to our Greater West Seattle Community the opportunity to bid on over 200 fun items and experiences all while supporting FCC. Click on our online auction link to sign-up, browse the catalogue, and bid high (and often!).

The goal of our fundraiser is to fill FCC’s annual budget gap which funds: tuition assistance for families in need; continuing education classes for staff members to stay up-to-date on new research and practices in early childhood development; as well as classroom materials, field trips and toys for outside play. We are also putting out a call for direct donations (tax deductible) which will all go towards supporting teacher pay during the COVID-19 crisis.

For additional information, please visit the Fauntleroy Children’s Center website or email the FCC auction committee at auction@fauntleroychildrenscenter.org.

Fauntleroy Children’s Center is a nationally accredited nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community and families of the greater West Seattle area since 1977 by offering high quality childcare in an educational environment.