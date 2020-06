2:25 PM: We are at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point, where an Airlift

Northwest medical helicopter has just landed for the second day of West Seattle drills with SFD. It’s the same thing they did at Alki yesterday – but the weather’s worse. Updates to come.

2:50 PM: Helicopter has departed. 2 more drills – 2 pm tomorrow at Alki, Thursday at Walt Hundley.