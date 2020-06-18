Hate-Free Delridge’s streetcorner demonstration, and what’s ahead

(WSB photos)

After almost three weeks, demonstrations against racism and for justice and equity continue in West Seattle. Until about 6 pm, Hate-Free Delridge is out on the corners at Delridge and Orchard.

As previewed earlier this week, the specific reason for this gathering is “to support Justice for Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, and all Black Lives.”

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, and we’ve received word of at least three events – two already previewed, and this one outside Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW):