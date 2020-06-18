Hate-Free Delridge’s streetcorner demonstration, and what’s ahead

After almost three weeks, demonstrations against racism and for justice and equity continue in West Seattle. Until about 6 pm, Hate-Free Delridge is out on the corners at Delridge and Orchard.
As previewed earlier this week, the specific reason for this gathering is “to support Justice for Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, and all Black Lives.”
Tomorrow is Juneteenth, and we’ve received word of at least three events – two already previewed, and this one outside Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW):
Providence Elder Place West, a PACE program (Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly), located on-site at The Mount, is joining the national PACE organization for a time of reflection and awareness building of racism as a public health crisis. The gathering will be Friday, June 19th at 12:00 along 35th in front of The Mount.
All from the community are invited to join and kneel for 9 minutes, then continue to take a stand against racial injustice.
