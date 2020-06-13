HAPPENING NOW: Got food to spare? Donate it in Admiral

Stopped by Admiral UCC Church a little while ago to check on their outdoor food drive. Still time to stop by if you have any of this to donate: Non-perishable and canned food, pet food and cat litter, baking supplies, seasonings and herbs, bagged fresh produce, or home-grown organic vegetables. Look for the canopy and bin, 4320 SW Hill, until 4 pm. (If you miss today, they have three other Saturday food drives planned this summer, 1-4 pm June 27th, July 11st and 25th.)