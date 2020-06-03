GETTING READY: West Seattle YMCA preparing for reopening

As we start to proceed through reopening so much of what’s been closed because of the virus crisis, the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) has a message for its members:

We are getting ready to welcome you back to the Y.

We miss you! It’s been hard to be away from the people we care about. Thank you for persevering and doing your part to stay safe and stop the spread of coronavirus. We are so looking forward to welcoming community back to the YMCA of Greater Seattle. Visit the link on our website to learn about what we are planning for your welcome back, as well as where to find updates as more information becomes available.

Due to our Fauntleroy YMCA location being used for summer camp, it will not be reopening immediately for member use. Instead, when we do reopen, we ask that all members utilize the West Seattle location through the summer.