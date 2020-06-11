FOLLOWUP: Start date changed for northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge overnight closures

An update today from WSDOT: The start date has been pushed back for the 1st Avenue South Bridge work that will require up to 14 overnight northbound-only closures, as announced earlier this week. WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce says the work is now set to start the night of July 12th (almost a week later than previously announced). The state, which owns and manages this particular bridge, says the closures are needed to “replace 14 sections of steel bridge decking.” The West Seattle low bridge will be open to all during those closures.