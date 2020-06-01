West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Added Seattle Fire apparatus, crews now on duty in West Seattle, South Park

June 1, 2020 4:58 pm
Thanks to the tipster who texted that photo – West Seattle’s Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden) is now home to Ladder 13 as well as Engine 37. Four weeks ago, the city announced that extra SFD apparatus and crews would be stationed on this side of the Duwamish River because of the West Seattle Bridge closure – L13 in West Seattle, and Medic 26 at Station 26 in South Park. SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley confirms to WSB that both additions have arrived at their new locations, but their crews will be training for a few days before they’re fully ready to respond. (Our tipster says that for L13, for example, that’s 20 more people, to cover all shifts.)

  • beanie June 1, 2020 (5:07 pm)
    I don’t really know what Ladders vs Engines mean in terms of services to the community, but it sounds like extra emergency support, which is much appreciated. Glad something came of the promises from a few weeks ago!

