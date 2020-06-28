FIREWORKS: Love them or hate them, get ready for more of them

(July 2018 reader photo, Solstice Park) l

You’ve already likely been hearing the booms for a couple weeks now, but be aware, the annual peak fireworks season is about to begin, with fireworks stands opening today in unincorporated King County. This year could be worse than usual because most big public shows were canceled. As noted on our partner site White Center Now, fireworks sales are allowed in the unincorporated area daily through the 4th, but using them is only legal on the 4th, and only in that area – they’re illegal in the cities north and south, Seattle and Burien. Yes, we know, there’s usually little enforcement. So if the illegality of fireworks doesn’t convince you not to use them, how about the fact they killed a man last year?