FIREWORKS: Love them or hate them, get ready for more of them

June 28, 2020 6:57 pm
(July 2018 reader photo, Solstice Park)l

You’ve already likely been hearing the booms for a couple weeks now, but be aware, the annual peak fireworks season is about to begin, with fireworks stands opening today in unincorporated King County. This year could be worse than usual because most big public shows were canceled. As noted on our partner site White Center Now, fireworks sales are allowed in the unincorporated area daily through the 4th, but using them is only legal on the 4th, and only in that area – they’re illegal in the cities north and south, Seattle and Burien. Yes, we know, there’s usually little enforcement. So if the illegality of fireworks doesn’t convince you not to use them, how about the fact they killed a man last year?

3 Replies to "FIREWORKS: Love them or hate them, get ready for more of them"

  • Graciano June 28, 2020 (7:04 pm)
    It’s going to be like WW3 this year, We have been sheltered for too long and the 4th falls on a Saturday.  LOL

    Beer, Bombs and BBQ! 

    • WSB June 28, 2020 (7:16 pm)
      Our terminally ill 20-year-old house cat thanks you for the “LMAO.” I’ll be spending the evening holding onto him and hoping we don’t have to leave to cover another fire.

  • Also John June 28, 2020 (7:12 pm)
    My Vote:   Hate them.

