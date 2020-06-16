FATHER’S DAY: Tasty ways to celebrate; got anything to add to the list?

Shop/drink/dine local for Father’s Day! We’ve been asked about local food/beverage opportunities for the big day this Sunday (June 21st). So far, we have three from the WSB inbox:

OUNCES (3809 Delridge Way SW): Barbecue & Beer noon-5 pm on Father’s Day – “local NWTXBBQ will be at Ounces smoking up some tasty central-Texas-style bbq, featuring their specialty mesquite dry-rub smoked brisket and other goodies!” More info here.

Also, all weekend (Friday-Sunday) at Ounces, you can support the Lafayette Elementary PTA via any purchase made at the taproom (mention Lafayette) or online (click the Lafayette checkbpx when purchasing at www.ouncestogo.com.)

ROOT-BEER FLOAT KITS: As previously mentioned, the Alki Elementary PTA is “supporting Husky Deli, The Beer Junction, and Safeway on Admiral as we sell pre-orders of DIY ROOT BEER FLOAT KITS for drive-thru pick-up at Husky Deli (4721 California SW) on Father’s Day, June 21st. Info and ordering at alkipta.square.site.

JET CITY BEIGNET: “In addition to our regular Sunday pop-up on 6/21, we’ll be offering some fabulous and delicious Father’s Day beignet gift boxes that will include a maple bourbon sauce made by Green City Kitchens and add-on options of ice cream or sorbet from Seattle Sorbets and roca by Renee’s Roca. All of the items we are offering are made by small WS businesses. You can find the boxes and details here.”

Any other Father’s Day food/beverage specials? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 so we can add to the list – thank you!