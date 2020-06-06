CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 6/6 roundup

Very late roundup tonight after a busy day:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,396 people have tested positive, up 63 from yesterday

*566 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,074 and 556.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 6.8 million people have tested positive. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, India. (Last weekend Spain was #5.) See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

IF YOU’VE BEEN TO A BIG PROTEST … the mayor urges you to get tested for COVID-19 and says you can do that at two newly established testing sites – including the one in South Seattle – even if you don’t have symptoms.

FARMERS’ MARKET TOMORROW: Second week back in the vendors-down-the-middle format. Here’s this week’s vendor list. Wear your face covering!

FOOD DRIVE TOMORROW: If you can donate…

Thanks to our community’s generosity, Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) will once again be accepting donations outside our building for an In-Person, Socially-Distanced Food Drive at 6115 SW Hinds this Sunday, June 7 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Contributions of non-perishable food and other items will be distributed via the White Center Food Bank; top requests include Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop‐top cans preferred), Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, Toilet Paper, Diapers, Similac Formula, Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes.

REOPENINGS CONTINUE: More biznotes on Sunday as “modified Phase 1” continues to enable some businesses to reopen, if they choose.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!