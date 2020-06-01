CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/1 roundup

First night out of the stay-home order … and instead we’re under an unrelated curfew. But the virus crisis isn’t over yet, so on with the nightly roundup:

APPLICATION DELAYED A DAY: King County says the application to reopen more businesses by entering a “modified Phase 1” will be sent to the state tomorrow:

As part of the Governor’s Safe Start reopening plan, King County anticipates submitting its application for a modified Phase 1 permit to the Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday, June 2nd. This will allow for limited re-opening of some businesses that are able to meet the State’s reopening guidance. Assuming full state approval, local businesses should prepare for modified Phase 1 activities as soon as Friday, June 5th.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,192 people have tested positive, up 33 from yesterday

*557 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,879 and 542.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

ALL ABOUT ANTIBODIES: The state Health Department put together this mini-briefing to answer questions.

NEED FOOD? Three more chances this week to get it, free, no questions asked.

OPEN AGAIN: The parking lots at West Seattle’s Port of Seattle parks are open again.

NOT OPEN YET: Thanks to Thomas, for just pointing out this update from Seattle’s Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner.

SURVEY: You’re invited to fill out this economic-recovery survey if any of these categories applies to you:

Artists

Creatives

Cultural workers

Creative small businesses

Large arts institutions

Everybody in-between and within the arts and cultures sectors.

Background info here.

GOT INFO? PHOTOS? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!