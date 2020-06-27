CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates 855-strong Class of 2020

(Photo courtesy SSC)

The season of drive-up/walk-up graduation celebrations continues! From South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

South Seattle College kicked off celebrating the Class of 2020 on June 25 with a drive-through “Can’t Stop Us!” event to honor our graduates’ monumental achievement and unstoppable spirit in overcoming historic challenges to earn their degrees and certificates. We are celebrating over 850 graduates this year, and over 100 attended the June 25 event.

A photo gallery from the celebration has been posted to SSC’s Facebook page.

Graduates will also be sent a “Commencement in a Box” later this summer that includes a graduation tassel, Class of 2020 commencement program, diploma cover, a card from SSC President Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, and other fun gifts and memorabilia.

The celebration continues virtually with an online Kudoboard where anyone can share their congratulations, and a “Class of 2020: You are UNSTOPPABLE” video featuring graduates from across the Seattle Colleges (including North Seattle College and Seattle Central College).

Seattle Colleges originally planned to celebrate the Class of 2020 at T-Mobile Park. To protect everyone’s health during the pandemic, the decision was made to cancel an in-person commencement and create new ways to recognize our amazing graduates.

Additionally, all 2020 graduates are invited to attend the next in-person commencement.

“You are officially a member of the Class of 2020, and on behalf of every faculty and staff member at South Seattle College I want to say we are so proud of your accomplishment, and truly honored to call you an alumni for life,” President Rimando-Chareunsap said. “This is your story, and its one you will share with family and friends for decades to come. It is a story of pushing through in life, work, and education during a deeply tumultuous time. The burden has been massive, and yet here you stand strong: A College Graduate more than ready to write your next chapter and make your mark.”

South Seattle College conferred a total of 855 awards this year, including:

*407 associate transfer degrees that enable graduates to transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Washington and beyond to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

*239 associate of science degrees and certificates that prepare graduates to enter the workforce immediately.

*178 high school diplomas or equivalents, allowing graduates to take a significant step toward future education and employment opportunities.

*31 bachelor of applied science degrees, taking graduates’ careers to the next level and increasing their earning potential.