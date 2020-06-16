CONGRATULATIONS! Awards for two Chief Sealth IHS seniors

On the day before Chief Sealth International High School‘s graduation, we have news of awards for two seniors. The announcement and photos – both honorees with principal Aida Fraser-Hammer – are from the school:

Della Floyd has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program.

Lola Taylor has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. Certificates of Excellence are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia.

Chief Sealth International High School nominated Della and Lola for national honors this fall in recognition of their service.