CHANGES: What’s reopening at Seattle Parks, and what’s not

As mentioned briefly in our nightly virus-crisis roundup, Seattle Parks published an announcement late Friday about what’s reopening in its system – and what’s not. In case you didn’t click through to the full announcement, here are the highlights:

NOW OPEN

(With this caveat: “Maintenance crews will be reinstalling nets and hoops over the next few weeks. No more than five people should be on the court at a time, players should refrain from sharing sports equipment, and give each other six-feet of social distance while recreating.”)

Tennis/pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Disc golf

Community gardens

Golf courses

Boat ramps (by June 20)

Trails and walking paths

Outdoor barbecue grills

Picnic tables (not larger picnic shelters)

Public restrooms

Skateparks

Off Leash Areas

Volleyball courts

Athletic fields (for non-organized use and team practices starting 7/1)

Swimming Areas (beginning July 1 at 5 locations)

For a full list visit our blog

STILL CLOSED

Play areas and playgrounds

Adult fitness equipment

Picnic shelters

Fire pits

Community Centers/Environmental Learning Centers (programs)

CLOSING TIMES

“Popular parks will close early, at sunset, and many parking restrictions will continue to limit crowding.”

ATHLETIC FIELDS

The city will begin taking reservations for athletic field practices Wednesday (June 17) for select fields, “with permitted practices starting July 1 for organizations committed to operating consistent with the Governor’s guidance, a prerequisite for reserving fields. Several fields throughout the city will be reserved for informal drop-in use by the public throughout the summer.”

SWIMMING

“Indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools, and spray parks will remain closed for the summer. While the Governor has permitted pool use in phase 1.5 with very limited capacity, Seattle Parks and Recreation previously decided to focus staff resources to provide outdoor lifeguarded swimming areas for summer 2020.”

One last note – you’re likely to see new signage. From Parks’ announcement: “In place of ‘Keep It Moving’ messaging, Seattle Parks and Recreation will be asking park goers to ‘Keep It Small and Simple.’ The public is encouraged to visit parks and enjoy trails, walking paths, and lawns, but must refrain from large gatherings, large sport games, or parties.”

P.S. Many of the facilities/features now reopening have been closed for almost three months.