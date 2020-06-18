CAN YOU HELP? Tech volunteers sought again for high-school program

Before the school year wraps up – a call for volunteers for next year:

Chief Sealth International High School is extremely excited to announce that we are entering our 5th year of partnership with the Technology Education And Literacy in Schools (TEALS) Program, which provides support to students who want to explore computer science in the classroom. We are now planning for the 2020 – 2021 school year and as in years past, we are reaching out the West Seattle Community in search of software programmers or engineers willing to share their programming skills with our students.

TEALS volunteers have enjoyed a successful partnership with Sealth by exposing students to challenging coursework which has been extremely successful in getting students hooked into computer programming and interested in pursuing higher education in the field of computer science. Volunteer training is provided during the summer and involvement in the classroom varies. Volunteers can team-teach or simply help out in the Computer Science classroom. They commit to two days per week during the 1st period of the day which allows them to maintain their regular work schedule. Past volunteers have provided classroom support to students and have enjoyed helping teach CS in the classroom. The experience in the CS classroom is very fulfilling, as a 2-year volunteer said, “When I see a student ‘get it’, and see them take what they learned and do something I never thought of, I get as much satisfaction as they do.”

Interested CS professionals are encouraged to explore more at the volunteer section of the TEALS website, or contact Chief Sealth teacher Luke Azinger (ljazinger@seattleschools.org or 206-252-8550), for more information.