BIKE SHARE: It’s back in Seattle, with JUMP returning under new ownership

(May photo by Jeff Collehour)

After almost two months – with some stored near Jack Block Park (photo above) – bike-share bicycles are returning to service. Here’s the announcement we received:

JUMP bikes are returning to Seattle to help residents and visitors travel more safely via an open-air, socially-distant option. Seattle is the 2nd city in the world where Lime is relaunching JUMP bikes.

In early May, Lime acquired JUMP, which then pulled its bikes from Seattle streets at the time as a result of the deal to integrate the systems operationally. Lime will now redeploy the bikes, and they will continue to be available through the Uber app. The fleet size will start at around 500 e-bikes and grow based upon demand. Pricing is $1 to unlock and 36 cents per minute thereafter. Starting today, JUMP rentals will only be available in the Uber app. JUMP bikes will be added to the Lime app at a later date as a result of ongoing systems integration.

We know the ongoing COVID crisis has made it difficult for folks to get around. Metro ridership has dropped 72%, with very limited capacity on buses due to social distancing protocols. But we know people still have a need for transportation. With the return of bike share service to Seattle, more residents will be able to make critical errands and get to work in a pollution-free and congestion-reducing manner as King County moves to Phase II of COVID recovery.