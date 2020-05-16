YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Small Business Relief Fund update

Two months after the stay-home order shuttered many businesses, it continues to be a tough time even for those that have been allowed to offer pickup and delivery. Many generous West Seattleites have lent an extra hand through the Small Business Relief Fund. You can even choose a specific business to support, with 100 percent of your gift going directly to that business. The West Seattle Junction Association is coordinating the fund, but it’s not a Junction-only program – you can name any West Seattle small business(es) to target your donation. Also note, it may go further than the dollar amount alone – Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor), for example, pledged to match up to $10,000 worth of donations made starting May 5th. With the added mobility crisis caused by the high-bridge closure, a strong local business community has never been more important. You can donate online via credit card, via the Junction Venmo (@westseattlejunction), or send a check via: West Seattle Junction Association, 4210 SW Oregon St, Suite A, Seattle 98116. As of the last update a week ago, donations had totaled $78,000, but West Seattle has hundreds of small businesses, so they can use a lot more support.