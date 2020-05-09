WEST SEATTLE LOW-LOW TIDES: Today and beyond

(WSB photo)

That’s the view from the west side of Duwamish Head a little over an hour ago, as we head toward this month’s lowest tide, -2.9 feet at 1:09 pm. If you’re headed out walking/running/rolling, the views are great – and the crowd thinner, at least when we were out – the further east/northeast you are along Alki Avenue (and part of Harbor Avenue as well). Tomorrow brings a low-low tide too, -2.6 feet at 1:46 pm, and then on Monday it’s -2.0 at 2:33 pm. Later this month, the tide will be out to -2.1 feet on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th). Next month, it gets even lower, with tides out to -3 feet and beyond on June 5, 6, and 7.

P.S. The Alki shore is of course far from the only place to enjoy the low-low tide view. Don Brubeck took this photo at midday Friday along the West Seattle side of the Duwamish River: