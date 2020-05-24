WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: ‘Guiding principles’ survey; new line name

(Sound Transit map of what’s being studied – see full-size version here in PDF)

The planning for West Seattle’s light-rail line, due to launch in 2030, continues. Two notes:

‘GUIDING PRINCIPLES” SURVEY: The city Department of Neighborhoods has been helping Sound Transit with “outreach” related to parts of the planning process. We just discovered (while scanning the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s email newsletter) that the city has a survey open, to find out if you agree with the “guiding principles” it’s developed. Go here to participate.

LINE NAMES: In case you missed the announcement in April (we did), ST is renaming its lines with numbers, including yet-to-be-built lines like West Seattle to Ballard, which will become “the 3-Line.”

P.S. Sound Transit’s board continues its regular meetings, online – next one is Thursday (May 28th) afternoon; here’s the agenda.