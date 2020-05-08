WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Help from police union today; your turn with Instruments of Change tomorrow

Two updates from the West Seattle Food Bank today: First, WSFB sent photos of a special event today:

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild is doing “Food Bank Fridays.” This Friday they dropped off over 1,500 pounds of food to the West Seattle Food Bank.

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold volunteers there on Fridays, too – she’s at right in this photo:.

Tomorrow, it’s your turn to help – register today (free!) for the live online edition of Instruments of Change, the annual celebration of WSFB, which this year in turn is celebrating its merger with West Seattle Helpline. The live online event will start at 5:30 pm Saturday, on YouTube; the online auction has already begun.