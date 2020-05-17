WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Impreza

Laura hopes you can help find her stolen car, a blue 2000 Subaru Impreza Outback:

Where: Stolen from the 9000 block of 13th Ave SW

When: It was stolen sometime between last night at around 6:30 PM, and 7:00 AM this morning.

She’s pretty beat up on the driver’s side front part of the car from a hit and run accident in 2017, but she still runs well. This pic is of the same make, model, and color as our Impreza. If anyone sees her or has any information that could help us re-connect, that would be most appreciated.