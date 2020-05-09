WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Restaurant burglars ‘stole from the whole community’

As if it’s not tough enough trying to keep a small independent restaurant afloat right now – Peel & Press proprietor Dan Austin is dealing with cleaning up after a burglary.

Dan told us, “They broke in and mostly caused damage trying to break through my wall in 3 different spots to get into Starbucks as well. Pic is of the person removing the glass panel of my door not to trip the door and glass-break sensor.” On social media, he had a direct message for the burglar”

To the special folks who broke into my restaurant last night, I would have helped you if you need help. We have given away 1400 meals since this pandemic started. We have donated groceries to people. I have even ran tabs for regulars who have lost their jobs but don’t want “anything for free.” Why would you do this to us? What give you the right to violate my hard work and jeopardize my ability to give back to the community? You didn’t just steal from me, you stole from the whole community!!!

If you have any info, the SPD case # is 20-153344. (Thanks to Sandy for the tip on this.)