WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested; vehicle break-in; dumped-and-likely-stolen tennis rackets

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Someone came home in the 9000 block of 24th SW Sunday afternoon and found signs someone was or had been inside, so they called 911. Police found a suspect asleep after apparently taking a break from ransacking to drink. SPD Blotter tells the story here.
VEHICLE PROWLED IN APARTMENT GARAGE: Nathaniel emailed to report his 4Runner was broken into in the public area of the garage at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), “some time between the evening of 4/30 and the evening of 5/2.” A window was smashed and items were stolen from the trunk and back seat. He says others have been hit by vandalism/theft in the garage, too.
FROM THE DUMPED-AND-LIKELY-STOLEN FILE: Mike sent the photo and report:
I live above the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center and I found these tennis rackets ditched beneath the trees of our northern parking lot (by the stairs at Delridge and Genesee that lead up to Pigeon Point). They’re really nice, lightweight, and tightly strung. Maybe they were stolen from someone who was playing tennis at the park across the street. Anyway, I thought I’d send a picture and maybe someone will get their rackets back.
