WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary suspect arrested; vehicle break-in; dumped-and-likely-stolen tennis rackets

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Someone came home in the 9000 block of 24th SW Sunday afternoon and found signs someone was or had been inside, so they called 911. Police found a suspect asleep after apparently taking a break from ransacking to drink. SPD Blotter tells the story here.

VEHICLE PROWLED IN APARTMENT GARAGE: Nathaniel emailed to report his 4Runner was broken into in the public area of the garage at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), “some time between the evening of 4/30 and the evening of 5/2.” A window was smashed and items were stolen from the trunk and back seat. He says others have been hit by vandalism/theft in the garage, too.

FROM THE DUMPED-AND-LIKELY-STOLEN FILE: Mike sent the photo and report: