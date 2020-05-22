WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another car thief on camera

The photos and report are from Ron:

My 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen early AM on Thursday morning (3:55 am) from Village Square Condominium complex directly across from Westwood Village. We were able to obtain fairly good photos of him. Really upset about this – the vehicle has been stolen more than once and regrettably the alarm and other potential (prevention) measures were yet to be implemented.

Color of vehicle is Navy blue (Honda calls it “Midnight Pearl Blue”). It has stock alloy wheels and brand new Michelin tires. The car was in great shape for its age and hopefully still is.