WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About last night’s police response outside PCC

Last night many people asked about a large police response outside the PCC West Seattle store at California/Stevens, coupled with an SFD medical response, in the 8 pm hour. We weren’t able to find out what was going on at the time, but we followed up today with SPD, and just got the info: “This was an arrest and use of force (tasing) after the suspect, pulled over for reckless driving, resisted arrest and assaulted officers. Officers were uninjured, but they did deploy a taser. SFD responded for that. Officers saw loaded handguns inside the vehicle and were able to recover them. The 36-year-old man was later booked into King County Jail.” Online records show the suspect is being released on personal recognizance but faces potential charges including assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful gun possession.