WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT explains new monitoring system

One week after SDOT went public with some details of its emergency plan in case of West Seattle Bridge failure or imminent failure (WSB coverage here), it’s just published a close-up look at the new monitoring system. The graphic above is from the new SDOT Blog update, which also includes photos of some of the monitoring equipment. Also explained – the monitoring is also key to the biggest decision yet to be made. Three main purposes are listed:

*Keep us informed on how the bridge reacts to environmental changes, bridge stabilization measures, temporary shoring, and potential future repairs. *Give us a better indication of bridge distress that could warn of impending failure. *Guide us to a decision about the technical feasibility of repair or replacement.

SDOT says the system includes cameras, movement sensors, and crack monitors, noting:

The new intelligent monitoring system is already ‘talking’ to us and telling us that there is some potential for failure. What we don’t yet know is how great that potential is. The new system will help us better determine that.

SDOT adds that “after we collect a few weeks’ worth of data”:

Analytic modeling will interpret the data to gain a baseline understanding of the bridge’s behavior. If we observe stable behavior, the bridge will continue to be monitored during and after the temporary crack arrest measure installation and the Pier 18 restrained lateral bearings’ release, to see how the bridge reacts.

See the entire update here.