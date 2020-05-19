WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: HPAC forming Detour Subcommittee

If you live and/or have a business in Highland Park, Riverview, or South Delridge, you’re invited to be part of HPAC‘s new subcommittee to focus on traffic issue caused/worsened by West Seattle Bridge closure detours. Here’s the invitation to its first meeting Thursday:

Let’s Talk Navigating Our Own Neighborhoods

HPAC Subcommittee Forming – Join Us This Week

In order to prepare for further discussions, requests, and mitigation plans about the impact of the detour through Highland Park, Riverview and South Delridge during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge, HPAC is hosting a working subcommittee, West Seattle Bridge Detour Subcommittee. We are looking for neighbors to assist us in continuing to identify the needs of the neighborhoods, follow up and hold accountable SDOT, elected officials, and the Mayor.

Join our Zoom meeting for WSB Detour Subcommittee

May 21, 2020 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

This subcommittee and this meeting is open to residents of and business owners in Highland Park, Riverview and South Delridge.

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 819 1899 0702

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,81918990702#

Dial in number

+1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 819 1899 0702