WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: HPAC forming Detour Subcommittee

May 19, 2020 5:20 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Delridge | Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

If you live and/or have a business in Highland Park, Riverview, or South Delridge, you’re invited to be part of HPAC‘s new subcommittee to focus on traffic issue caused/worsened by West Seattle Bridge closure detours. Here’s the invitation to its first meeting Thursday:

Let’s Talk Navigating Our Own Neighborhoods
HPAC Subcommittee Forming – Join Us This Week

In order to prepare for further discussions, requests, and mitigation plans about the impact of the detour through Highland Park, Riverview and South Delridge during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge, HPAC is hosting a working subcommittee, West Seattle Bridge Detour Subcommittee. We are looking for neighbors to assist us in continuing to identify the needs of the neighborhoods, follow up and hold accountable SDOT, elected officials, and the Mayor.

Join our Zoom meeting for WSB Detour Subcommittee
May 21, 2020 – 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

This subcommittee and this meeting is open to residents of and business owners in Highland Park, Riverview and South Delridge.

Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 819 1899 0702
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81918990702#
Dial in number
+1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 819 1899 0702

SDOT says it’s working on neighborhood-specific traffic plans but hasn’t presented any of them yet.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: HPAC forming Detour Subcommittee"

  • Raven May 19, 2020 (5:38 pm)
    Reply

    I am told there is talk of a REDUCED water taxi trip cost for residents of west Seattle when we all start commuting back to work soon.  $5 each way is more than we should be expected to pay just because the city decided not to properly maintain the bridge infrastructure for its residents. That adds up to $50 a week and that just gets you to the ferry terminal, not to your office! For a couple that would be $100 per week! 

    Has anyone heard the finalized figures on what the reduced water taxi cost will be for west Seattle residents?

