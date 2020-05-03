WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Bicycle groups’ suggestions for ‘strategies and actions’

While we await a plan for how to move people from and to West Seattle without the high bridge when the stay-home order ends, we’re continuing to spotlight feedback that various groups are providing to SDOT. Tonight – here’s what bicycling-safety groups are suggesting for “strategies and actions to help mitigate the closure of the West Seattle high-rise bridge. This letter was shared with us this past week by Don Brubeck, president of longtime community group West Seattle Bike Connections, which along with three other groups sent it to SDOT:

You can also read the letter here (PDF). Previously, we’ve featured letters from a coalition of South Park/Duwamish Valley groups (here) and from the West Seattle Transportation Coalition (here).