WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More views of your feathered neighbors

It’s Wildlife in the City Week! Great reason to showcase more West Seattle bird photos:

Twp from longtime contributor Mark Wangerin – above, those are Barred Owls in Fauntleroy Park; below, a Black-headed Grosbeak:

Next two are from Mark MacDonald – a Wilson’s Warbler at Lincoln Park:

And a (corrected) juvenile Bald Eagle over Alki:

From Ann Anderson, mom Crow feeding baby:

You can learn all about Crows’ nesting/mating/etc. in this recent post by a Seattle Animal Shelter naturalist.

Speaking of which, if you’re out doing yard work, be careful! Don’t accidentally bring down a nest. Kelly Howard was out working in her yard and noticed this:

Her research suggested it might be a Bushtit nest.

Thanks as always to everyone sharing photos, from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302!