WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More views of your feathered neighbors

May 16, 2020 4:06 pm
5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

It’s Wildlife in the City Week! Great reason to showcase more West Seattle bird photos:

Twp from longtime contributor Mark Wangerin – above, those are Barred Owls in Fauntleroy Park; below, a Black-headed Grosbeak:

Next two are from Mark MacDonald – a Wilson’s Warbler at Lincoln Park:

And a (corrected) juvenile Bald Eagle over Alki:

From Ann Anderson, mom Crow feeding baby:

You can learn all about Crows’ nesting/mating/etc. in this recent post by a Seattle Animal Shelter naturalist.

Speaking of which, if you’re out doing yard work, be careful! Don’t accidentally bring down a nest. Kelly Howard was out working in her yard and noticed this:

Her research suggested it might be a Bushtit nest.

Thanks as always to everyone sharing photos, from birds to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302!

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More views of your feathered neighbors"

  • TWST May 16, 2020 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, that owl pic… thank you for this post and sharing wildlife photos!

  • dwb May 16, 2020 (4:37 pm)
    Reply

    absolutely love this series, and these pics. minor quibble – that’s a juvenile bald eagle, not an osprey. 

    • WSB May 16, 2020 (4:44 pm)
      Reply

      That was just pointed out. I apologize, confused two of the photos recently sent by Mark MacDonald, fixing.

  • Love them birds May 16, 2020 (4:40 pm)
    Reply

    I am grateful for the photographers among us. We live in a beautiful place and you illuminate it for us. Thank you.

  • Tim May 16, 2020 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like the eagle has a little flounder for lunch.

