Three weeks ago, our nightly roundup featured photos from Lisa spotlighting street art – on a “Stay Healthy Street” in Puget Ridge. Now there’s more – in non-permanent paint that tomorrow’s forecast rain might wash away, so here it is, photo-preserved for posterity.

That photo shows the finished version of one that was under way when Lisa sent photos previously. These are on SW Myrtle between 17th and 18th (map).