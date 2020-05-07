West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: ‘We miss you!’ Highland Park Elementary parade reunites families and staff, at a distance

May 7, 2020 8:24 pm
 |   Coronavirus | Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Almost two months after campuses closed, some schools’ staff and families are finding a way to see each other at a distance – through car parades like the one from and for Highland Park Elementary this evening.

Signs and smiles were abundant:

Most staffers were in cars- but some bicycled, too:

A few were in convertibles:

Check out the driver here:

Lots of cheery beeping:

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School had one around its campus earlier this week; Sanislo Elementary plans one next Monday (watch for a separate announcement on that).

