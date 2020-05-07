VIDEO: ‘We miss you!’ Highland Park Elementary parade reunites families and staff, at a distance

Almost two months after campuses closed, some schools’ staff and families are finding a way to see each other at a distance – through car parades like the one from and for Highland Park Elementary this evening.
Signs and smiles were abundant:
Most staffers were in cars- but some bicycled, too:
A few were in convertibles:
Check out the driver here:
Lots of cheery beeping:
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School had one around its campus earlier this week; Sanislo Elementary plans one next Monday (watch for a separate announcement on that).
