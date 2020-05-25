VIDEO: ‘Taps Across America’ in West Seattle and beyond

Last night, we mentioned Taps Across America after a few readers told us about it. Here are some videos sent by participants:

The sender tells us that’s “Chris Svehaug playing Taps on Tillicum. He’s standing in front of his Norwegian immigrant grandfather’s 48-star flag. Ole was a proud American who served in the Navy in WWII.” … Below, West Seattle High School juniors Henry Parker on baritone sax and Jonah Elbaum on trumpet

A clip from Fauntleroy:

And through the quirks of the internet, our preview from last night led to a few people from other areas of the U.S. sending us their clips. This one from North Carolina has special merit – 95-year-old World War II veteran Henry W. Hoell Sr., his wife of 79 years Rosa, grandson William Gore playing the trumpet and his children, Lydia and Naomi.

The original announcement noted that CBS will share some of the videos on its national newscast tomorrow night.