VIDEO: See the entire ‘West Seattle Virtual Town Hall’

Last night, we reported on the major West Seattle-specific topic from Thursday’s city-presented “Virtual Town Hall,” the bridge closure. The rest of the 2-hour-long event featured lots of information about city services and other aspects of the COVID-19 response, from utility bills to small-business support to artist assistance; you can see it in its entirety above (via SeattleChannel.org, whose recording is cleaner than the one we made as a backup). It was hosted/moderated by Andrés Mantilla, director of the Department of Neighborhoods and West Seattle resident. Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmember Lisa Herbold spoke and answered questions for the first 45 minutes, and then the event continued with city department heads presenting a “webinar.” (Among them, SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe, whose 10-minute presentation about the West Seattle Bridge was featured in our story last night.) The city’s resources are all linked here.