VIDEO: Fauntleroy Creek salmon release ‘looked a little different this year’

This time of year, Salmon in the Schools volunteers would be hosting hundreds of students at Fauntleroy Creek as they release salmon fry they’d been raising at school. This year, though, school closures brought an abrupt end to that project. As reported here in mid-March, teachers and volunteers scrambled to save the salmon fry. And part of that effort led to what happened at the creek on Friday. Louisa Boren STEM K-8 teacher Christine Massimino sent the video, photos, and report:

Salmon releases looked a little different this year.

Two local schools released their salmon fry today in Fauntleroy Creek. Students from Louisa Boren STEM sent in “well wishes” for the fry and they were read out loud as the fry were released. This was live streamed on Zoom so families could join in the experience. Arbor Heights had several people in attendance for their release as well and is putting together a movie for families. STEM released at 10 and Arbor Heights at 12:00.

Local volunteers Dennis and Pete were there to help.

Some schools released their salmon early due to schools being closed. Arbor Heights and STEM had teachers who brought the salmon home and have been taking care of them until they could be safely released on schedule.