VIDEO: Fauntleroy Community Association’s annual meeting + West Seattle Bridge letter

As previewed here Monday, the Fauntleroy Community Association held its annual meeting online last night; it ran less than half an hour, as shown in the archived video above. Big change from last year, when 200 people attended the annual meeting (aka Fauntleroy Food Fest) at The Hall at Fauntleroy, but they expressed hope they’ll be able to return to that format next year. Tuesday night, they started by recapping the organization’s 2019 priorities and accomplishments, from events like the Fauntleroy Fall Festival to environmental achievements like the beach creosote cleanup.

Elected as officers – Mike Dey, President; Alexis Zolner, Treasurer; Frank Immel, Secretary; Kimberly Terry, Membership Secretary; Bill Wellington; Marty Westerman; Nils von Veh; Alan Grainger; Catherine Bailey; Susan Lantz-Dey; Sydney Hammerquist; Kris Ilgenfritz; David Haggerty; and Bruce Butterfield.

Mentioned along the way: The Endolyne Triangle planter project welcomes volunteers – fcaforall@gmail.com.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE LETTER: One of the many issues mentioned briefly as a priority for FCA – as it is for just about every organization on the peninsula – was the West Seattle Bridge closure. Fauntleroy has a unique view, as the community through which traffic to/from Vashon Island and the Kitsap Peninsula flows via Washington State Ferries. FCA sent this letter to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold:

The FCA board has monthly business meetings, usually at 7 pm on second Tuesdays, so the next one will be June 9th. Watch fauntleroy.net for updates.